Scott Disick, Sofia Richie call it quits after three years of dating

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have parted ways after a little over three years of dating each other.

A source close to the former couple confired to E!News, "They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott."

The insider went on to reveal, "There wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," and Sofia simply wishes to "do her own thing" while Scott "take[s] care of his health."

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house," the source explained.

This is not the first time that the duo have split. The source added "it's very likely they will reconcile" in the near future.

Meanwhile another source told Page Six, "Scott had gone back to his old ways and Sofia got fed up.”

“Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her,” the source claimed, “and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

Disick and Richie's breakup news comes after the former celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kardashians.

It is also said that Disick went on a secret vacation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend.