Katy Perry teases intimate online concert

Pop star Katy Perry looked like a 70s dream as she went back to her roots for her upcoming 'Living Room Concert' performance.

The pregnant singer, who was enjoying an isolation vacation with her fiance Orlando Bloom in Santa Barbara, was full of energy as she performed her new track 'Daisies' while returning to her old stomping grounds at Hollywood's Hotel Cafe.

She looked gorgeous as she got behind the mic donning a 70s chic off-the-shoulder muumuu which she accessorized with retro hoops.



Teasing her digital concert with a Radio, Katy, 35, took to Instagram to share a stunning post: 'About 12 years ago, when I’d write a new song, I would go to @thehotelcafe in Hollywood to work it out in front of an audience that wasn’t Kitty Purry.



Perry is currently expecting her first child with Bloom, who she has been dating since 2016.





