'Game Of Thrones' available for streaming on HBO Max

"Game of Thrones" and "Friends" will be available for streaming on HBO Maxbeing launched on Wednesday.

It will feature 10,000 hours of content from WarnerMedia brands and libraries such as Warner Bros, New Line Cinema and Cartoon Network.

At launch it will include six original titles, including “Love Life,” a romantic comedy anthology series featuring Anna Kendrick, and a Sesame Workshop children’s show “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.”

More original programming will come over time, including the DC Comics film “Justice League,” recut by director Zack Snyder.

Sitcom "Friends", "Game Of Thrones" and Harry Porter films will also be available on HBO Max.

HBO Max launches to a captive audience stuck at home without access to theater, live music, shopping excursions or live or televised sporting events. That situation helped Netflix Inc sign up 15.8 million new paying customers in the first three months of the year, more than double what it expected to attract.

But with film and TV productions halted across the globe, HBO has postponed dozens of releases - most notably a “Friends” reunion special originally planned for launch. If HBO Max does not resume production by this fall, the service could start to see a shortage of original content as early as January, according to a source familiar with the company.