Brad Pitt's latest rumoured love interest is the Aussie reporter he 'had chemistry' with

Brad Pitt's latest rumoured love interest is Aussie reporter he 'had chemistry' with

Hollywood’s leading star Brad Pitt has been making headlines with quite a few ladies in the past.

And while the actor himself has stayed mum about his love life, fans and tabloids certainly leave no stone unturned to delve into details of his personal life.

The latest woman to have found herself ensnared in linkup rumours with the Fight Club hunk is Australian TV reporter Renee Bargh.

The rumours sparked when the 33-year-old interviewed the 56-year-old actor right before the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As the two hit it right off, Pitt too had to confess that they had “amazing chemistry.”

A report by New Idea has now claimed that the Aussie beauty is definitely “Brad’s type”, all the while their red carpet exchange fuels their linkup buzz.

The source alleged: "Renee is very much Brad's type. He can tell she's got what it takes to go all the way in Hollywood and beyond.”

"Brad never usually opens up on the red carpet like he did to Renee, so the fact he stayed so long talking to her is proof how impressed he was."

She had earlier also shared a picture of herself with the actor on Instagram, saying: “The 'point' of this picture is to show the apparent chemistry Brad and I have."

That being said, this isn’t the first time Pitt had made headlines over an alleged romance. Therefore, only time will tell if there is any truth to the chitchat or not.

