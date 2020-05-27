How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton locked horns over a clothing item at the royal wedding

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had locked horns over a clothing article for the bridesmaids

Weddings are stressful indeed. And a royal wedding, despite all the extra hands helping, would be no exception.

Such was the case when Meghan Markle tied the knot to Prince Harry nearly two years ago, when a fight almost broke out between the bride and her then to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

As per circulating reports, the two duchesses had locked horns over something as petty as a clothing article for the bridesmaids.

Tatler magazine cited a source recalling an incident from the royal wedding in 2018, revealed how Meghan and Kate had been at outs over tights.

“Then there was an incident at the wedding rehearsal. It was a hot day, and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to,” the grapevine revealed.

While this sounds odd for a majority of people, wearing tights seems to be an entirely normal custom for bridesmaids at royal weddings as can be observed from old photos from Prince William and Kate, her sister Pippa and Princess Eugenie’s weddings.

Bridesmaids wearing tights at Kate and William's wedding Bridesmaids wearing tights at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Bridesmaids wearing tights at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Bridesmaids skip the tights at Meghan Markle's wedding



