Brad Pitt wants to cherish the time he gets to spend with daughter Shiloh

How Brad Pitt is 'blown away' by daughter Shiloh turning 14 with the blink of an eye

As Shiloh, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter rings in her 14th birthday, the proud parents are unable to hold their excitement.

As per reports, Brad is completely bewildered with how rapidly time has been flying by as his daughter has already turned 14 with the blink of an eye.

An insider told HollywoodLife that the Fight Club hunk has the entire day planned where he would spend quality time with the newly-turned 14-year-old.

“What is blowing Brad’s mind most is that Shiloh is turning 14, the time really does go fast. He really wants to appreciate this time as much as possible and just wants to hang out and do whatever Shiloh wants to do, with a few surprises along the way,” the source spilled.

“The one thing that Angelina and Brad have done to perfection is the way that they protect their kids. The one thing that they both want is for their kids have as much of a normal life as possible.”

“So when it comes to Shiloh’s birthday, they want to make it fun and important for Shiloh, and they both plan to have their own separate celebrations,” the grapevine added.

A second source revealed how Shiloh will be keeping her celebrations low-key for the time being till bigger gatherings are allowed in Los Angeles.

“Shiloh will be having a virtual party with her friends. She’s at an age where it’s hard on her that she can’t have something special with her friends. So Angelina is planning a virtual thing for now and she has promised her a big do-over as soon as things are back to normal,” the insider told HollywoodLife.