Lisa Kudrow reassures anxious fans: ‘Friends’ reunion will be worth the wait

Lisa Kudrow during an interview comforted the fans waiting for the 'Friends' reunion

Fans aren’t the only ones who can’t hold their excitement about the reunion of the classic sitcom Friends.

Lisa Kudrow, who plays Phoebe Buffay on the timeless show can’t hold her horses either as the 56-year-old actor recently came forth reassuring her fans that the reunion will most definitely be worth the wait.

The actor during an interview with Entertainment Tonight comforted the fans saying: "I can't wait for it to happen. The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner..."

“I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun,” she said.

She further revealed that while talk of a reunion had been rife since he show ended, it wasn’t until it started streaming on Netflix that the star cast decided to weigh in on the possibility of them coming back together.

"To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix. That's why ['Friends' creators] [Marta Kauffman] and David [Crane] are so great.. They knew what they were doing."

The production of the reunion special has been pushed back after the coronavirus pandemic brought life to a standstill and left businesses and industries shuttered worldwide.