Miley Cyrus demands justice for George Floyd

Miley Cyrus demands justice for black man George Floyd

US singer Miley Cyrus has demanded justice for George Floyd, who was brutally killed by police in Minnesota.



The Wrecking Ball singer, who is in self-isolation with boyfriend Cody Simpson amid the coronavirus pandemic, turned to Instagram and shared a story where she demanded justice for the slain individual.

Sharing an illustration of George, Miley Cyrus wrote with broken heart emoji, “Justice for George”.

A video circulating shows a police officer suffocating the unarmed African American individual to death.

Earlier, Canadian singer Justin Bieber also raised voice against racism and police brutality after the killing of George.

He wrote “this makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad.”

“Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I’m sorry GEORGE FLOYD,” the singer further added.

