Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain celebrate first Eid together after marriage

Much-adored celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and his wife Iqra Aziz celebrated their first Eid together after their marriage.



Yasir and Iqra tied the knot in December 2019.

Yasir turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wifey Iqra Aziz and extended eid greetings.

Tagging Iqra, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”

The photo has won the hearts on the social media.



Meanwhile, the Suno Chanda actress took to photo-video sharing platform and prayed for the victims of plane crash.

She wrote, “This Eid, with a heavy heart let’s all pray together for our country. The tragedy that has taken away many precious lives and dreams, will forever be etched onto our minds.”

“It has taught us that absolutely nothing in this life shall be taken for granted,” Iqra said and added that “Let’s cherish our loved ones! Let’s learn to fill our hearts with gratitude and positivity because these are the only things that can help us through the tough times.”



She extended eid greetings saying “Eid Mubarak to you all and remember to say a prayer for everyone who is hurting.”