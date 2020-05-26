Ellen DeGeneres enjoys PDA-filled moments with wife Portia de Rossi in Santa Barbara

Ellen DeGeneres seemed to get flirty with wife Portia de Rossi as they appeared like more teens in love than longtime marrieds while in Santa Barbara.



The 62-year-old was spotted posing up a storm during a flirty shoot with her 47-year-old wife.

The talk show host was sporting T-shirt and a pair of shorts, completing her look with sneakers and sunglasses.

She covered her face with a mask, but later she pulled it down over her neck while continuing to wait for her takeaway dinner from Lucky's restaurant.



At one point Ellen was seen puffing up her chest while striking a pose for Portia who took a photo from the driver's seat.

The pair have been staying in their Santa Barbara home and Ellen has been doing her talk show from there amid coronavirus lockdowns throughout the country.



Ellen's appearance comes as she's recently been faced with a wave of stories about her 'cold' and 'demeaning' behavior at work - contrary to the warm and loving persona she has shown in the spotlight over the past decades.



