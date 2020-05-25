Meera feeling ‘blessed’ as she celebrates Eid with mother in Pakistan

Pakistani star Meera, who recently returned to Pakistan from United States amid coronavirus pandemic, has said that she was feeling blessed to be back in the country and celebrating Eid with mother.



The Baaji actress turned to Instagram and shared photo with mother on the Eid day and wrote, “Me and my #amijan I feel so blessed to be back in my country, in my city and with my mother this Eid. Life and Eid are so much more sweeter when spent amongst one’s own.”

She further said “On this Eid I would also like to say a special prayer for all of suffering humanity as well as for those who lost their lives in the plane crash. May Allah always be with you.”



Meera, who was stuck in United States as flights were canceled due to coronavirus lockdown, returned to Pakistan on May 13.

According to details, the actress arrived in Lahore from Washington via foreign airline and was quarantined at a local hotel.

A day later, Meera was tested negative for the coronavirus following her return from the United States.