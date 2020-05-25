Reese Witherspoon on her journey, personal growth in life: I'm much more ‘centred’ now

Reese Witherspoon came forth shedding light on what she feels has been the biggest impact of adulthood in her life.



"I'm having the time of my life. I feel much more centred now, compared to when I was younger. I used to be worried all the time and so concerned with, 'Am I a good actor? Do people take me seriously? Am I funny? Am I not funny?' "Now, I'm just calm," she said during an interview to Hello! magazine.

The Morning Show starlet is keeping herself occupied not just through her acting ventures, but also through production work with her company Hello Sunshine, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

"I sleep when I sleep. It's just a great time. My dad always used to say, 'You gotta make hay while the sun shines.' I'm just trying hard to bring great parts for women to the screen," she said.



The Legally Blonde starlet added that her will to start the company came when she chose to act on her frustrations at a deficit of female-centred projects.

"I started out when I was 14 years old and I was frequently the only woman on a movie set. As I got older, that narrative just kept perpetuating. I thought, 'That's it. I've had enough. Nobody is developing movies for women that put women at the centre of the story. 'I'm just going to spend my own money.' So I self-funded a company."

Revealing her thoughts on how parenting has evolved within two decades, Witherspoon said, "It's interesting because I've been a parent for a long time, since 1999. Parenting has changed so much in 20 years. The most important thing is that my kids are safe, healthy and happy. "Everything else is just icing."