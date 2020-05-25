Ayeza Khan dedicates this Eid to her kids

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has dedicated this Eid-ul-Fitr to her kids Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor.



Sharing cute photos of her children on Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress wrote, “Children are innocent they don’t know what’s happening around us, they always expect the same smile on our faces.”

She added “This eid is dedicated to my kids. Thankyou for bringing smile on our faces even in this difficult phase of our life.”



Earlier, Ayeza Khan wrote, “Our Life has changed completely, never imagined our eid to be like this before.”





“May Allah give strength to those who lost their loved ones. May Allah forgive us. Eid mubarak to all the Muslims,” she added.

Hoorain and Rayal looked cute in traditional outfit they were wearing to celebrate Eid.