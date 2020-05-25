Kim Kardashian celebrates her sixth wedding anniversary with Kanye West: Photos

Kim Kardashian has celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West amid rumours of dispute between the couple.

'The Keeping Up With the Kardashians' vet shared PDA-filled throwback pictures with husband Keye West. In one of the pictures, she can be seen kissing her husband's cheek.

The mother-of-four, 39, and West glowed in a series of snaps, as the rapper flashed an uncharacteristically bright smile via Instagram on Sunday.

'6 years down; forever to go,' the reality star captioned two throwback pictures of her arms wrapped around the Stronger hitmaker's shoulders. 'Until the end.'

The lovebirds - who share children Psalm, Saint, Chicago and North - tied the knot in 2014.



Even the Kris Jenner joined in to celebrate the loved-up couple by posting a number of swoon-worthy photos of them over the years.



'Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!!' the momager gushed in her caption of her son-in-law and second eldest daughter on social media.



