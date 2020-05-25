close
Sun May 24, 2020
May 25, 2020

Kim Kardashian celebrates her sixth wedding anniversary with Kanye West: Photos

Mon, May 25, 2020

Kim Kardashian has celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West amid rumours of dispute between the couple.

'The Keeping Up With the Kardashians' vet  shared   PDA-filled   throwback pictures with husband  Keye West. In one of the pictures, she can be seen kissing   her husband's cheek.

The mother-of-four, 39, and West glowed in a series of snaps, as the rapper flashed an uncharacteristically bright smile via Instagram on Sunday.

'6 years down; forever to go,' the reality star captioned two throwback pictures of her arms wrapped around the Stronger hitmaker's shoulders. 'Until the end.'

View this post on Instagram

6 years down; forever to go Until the end

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The lovebirds - who share children Psalm, Saint, Chicago  and  North -  tied the knot in 2014.

Even the Kris Jenner joined in to celebrate the loved-up couple by posting a number of swoon-worthy photos of them over the years.

'Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!!' the momager gushed in her caption of her son-in-law and second eldest daughter on social media.


