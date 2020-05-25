Kim Kardashian celebrates her sixth wedding anniversary with Kanye West: Photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kim Kardashian has celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West amid rumours of dispute between the couple.
'The Keeping Up With the Kardashians' vet shared PDA-filled throwback pictures with husband Keye West. In one of the pictures, she can be seen kissing her husband's cheek.
The mother-of-four, 39, and West glowed in a series of snaps, as the rapper flashed an uncharacteristically bright smile via Instagram on Sunday.
'6 years down; forever to go,' the reality star captioned two throwback pictures of her arms wrapped around the Stronger hitmaker's shoulders. 'Until the end.'
The lovebirds - who share children Psalm, Saint, Chicago and North - tied the knot in 2014.
Even the Kris Jenner joined in to celebrate the loved-up couple by posting a number of swoon-worthy photos of them over the years.
'Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!!' the momager gushed in her caption of her son-in-law and second eldest daughter on social media.