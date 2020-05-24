Selena Gomez's powerful message for students hailing from immigrant families

Selena Gomez delivered an inspiring and uplifting speech for the graduating students

American singer songwriter Selena Gomez stepped forth with a poignant and moving message for graduates hailing from immigrant families.

The Rare hit maker delivered an inspiring and uplifting speech for the graduating students from the class of 2020 belonging from families of immigrants, validating their experiences as part of the ‘American story.’

“I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story. When my family came here from Mexico they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs.”

“I’m a proud third-generation American-Mexican and my family’s journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today,” she added.

“Regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education, to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds.”

“I’m sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be,” she said concluding the message.