'Gossip Girl' reboot put on ice till 2021 owing to coronavirus

All fans of the iconic series Gossip Girl had been elated over the news of the reboot. However, it looks like the devotees will have told hold their horses for a while longer.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the reboot of the famed teen soap-drama seems to be bearing the brunt as its release has been pushed till next year.

HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reily during an interview with Vulture revealed: “They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll.”

Referring the numerous other major events around the world that have also fallen prey to the crisis, Kevin added: “Things that would have been really meaningful and high profile have gotten pushed back.”

Earlier this year in March, the show had announced the final cast of the reboot including Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez, Thomas Doherty and Jason Gotay with Emily Alyn Lind being one of the lead characters.

Deadline reported that “the prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

While it remains unannounced as to which actor will be taking on which avatar, Screen Rant speculates that Lind may be roped in for Blake Lively’s iconic character of Serena van der Woodsen.

Apart from that, Kristen Bell may be coming back as the narrator for Gossip Girl 2.0 as well after doing the same for the original.

“I called Dawn Ostroff — who was the head of The CW at the time — and said, ‘Hey, I did so much narration on Veronica Mars, can I narrate this show? And she said, ‘Hey, that’s a very good idea.’ They knew I had a younger voice, they liked me and they knew I’d show up for work, and I guess that was all I really needed. It was so clear to me how sassy and catty she needed to be,” Bell was quoted as saying.