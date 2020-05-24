Hilary Duff slams those accusing her of human trafficking: 'Get a hobby'

Hilary Duff turned to Twitter shooting down the rumours and terming the entire episode ‘disgusting'

Hollywood star Hilary Duff recently saw an attempt being shot at tarnishing her social repute as allegations came forth about her being involved in human trafficking.

The 32-year-old former Disney star became the talk town on Saturday after she was accused of partaking in sex trafficking after an earlier Instagram post featuring her eight-year-old son Luca unclothed.

In a follow-up clip, the actor revealed how she covered her son with a sticker after someone pointed out.

She later turned to Twitter shooting down the rumours and terming the entire episode ‘disgusting.’

“Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their [expletive] phone. Maybe get a hobby.”

Some of her fans also jumped in to defend the actor saying the picture was nothing more than an endearing family moment caught on camera.

“The fact that ppl are saying theres nothing wrong with the picture is a reason why celebs will never get caught trafficking their kids,” said one user.