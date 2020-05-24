close
Sun May 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 24, 2020

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan sends special message to Pakistani fans on Eid: WATCH

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 24, 2020
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan sends special message to Pakistani fans on Eid: WATCH

Acclaimed actor  Engin Altan, who essays the lead role in blockbuster Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, has sent a heartfelt message to his Pakistani fans on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Articulating his thoughts in a video message, Altan expressed gratitude to all his fans in Pakistan for the appreciating his play. 

"I cannot thank you enough for the unimaginable love and incredible response you are giving to Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu by PTV. And I also would like to thank PTV for bringing  Ertugrul Ghazi to your home,"  Altan said. 

Extending Eid greetings, the actor went on to say, "Aap sab ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak. [Eid Mubarak to you all from me]" before signing off. 

Ertugrul Ghazi has become a massive hit ever since state-owned Pakistan Television started airing it on special request of Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

