'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan sends special message to Pakistani fans on Eid: WATCH

Acclaimed actor Engin Altan, who essays the lead role in blockbuster Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, has sent a heartfelt message to his Pakistani fans on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Articulating his thoughts in a video message, Altan expressed gratitude to all his fans in Pakistan for the appreciating his play.
Engin Altan Düzyatan, the acclaimed Turkish actor who plays the role of #ErtugrulGhazi sends Pakistani fans of #ErtugrulUrduPTV a special message on the occasion of #EidUlFitr #TRTErtugrulByPTV #EidAlFitr #عيد_مبارك #eidmubarak2020 pic.twitter.com/mCicxUExrc— PTV Home (@PTVHomeOfficial) May 24, 2020
"I cannot thank you enough for the unimaginable love and incredible response you are giving to Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu by PTV. And I also would like to thank PTV for bringing Ertugrul Ghazi to your home," Altan said.
Extending Eid greetings, the actor went on to say, "Aap sab ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak. [Eid Mubarak to you all from me]" before signing off.
Ertugrul Ghazi has become a massive hit ever since state-owned Pakistan Television started airing it on special request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.