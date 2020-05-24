Prince Harry, not Meghan Markle, the driving force behind Megxit: reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, leaving fans in a perpetual state of shock.

Contrary to popular belief and according to what experts say, Prince Harry was the guiding force in the decision to leave the royal family, a source told The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly despises the term Megxit because it implies that the historic move came about because of Meghan.

“That word ‘Megxit’ in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s,” a source revealed to the British tabloid.

As per the outlet, these details will be included in Harry and Meghan's biography titled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

“The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen," the insider added.

It went on to state, "Harry had apparently been unhappy for a long, long time” and “Meghan supported Harry’s decision."

The duo moved to Canada, and then to Los Angeles, after announcing their exit from the royal family.