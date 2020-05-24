Ben Affleck spotted introducing kids to Ana de Armas outside Jennifer Garner's residence

Ben Affleck introduced his kids to girlfriend Ana de Armas recently for the first time since they started dating.

The Batman star who shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner was spotted together with his current ladylove and judging from the pictures, it looks like they got along pretty well.

Just a day ago, Affleck, Armas, and the three kids were seen enjoying a long walk together outside Jennifer Garner's residence.

While Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel joined daddy and his girlfriend for a walk, Garner seemed to be missing.



According to sources, Affleck and Armas are very happy together and he always wanted to introduced his kids to her.

"He is very respectful of Jennifer’s wishes when it comes to their kids so any decision to have him meet Ana will be run by her first," a source told Hollywood Life.



The couple seems to be going quite strong, ever since news broke that they are seeing each other.

Affleck made sure to spend Armas's birthday in a very special way, showering her with romantic gifts and keeping her loved up.