Pakistani stars celebrate Eid marred by grief, remember victims of PIA plane crash

Pakistani showbiz luminaries have offered their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who passed away in the ill-fated plane crash on Friday.

A plethora of celebrities took to social media to send love and prayers, while remembering the people who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Popular actress Ayeza Khan expressed immense sorrow, "We have lost fathers, we have lost sons! We have lost daughters, we have lost mothers. Today our nation will witness 100 funerals and an Eid," she said.

Prominent singer Ali Zafar wrote, "This Eid my heart is with those who have lost their loved ones and are struggling to come to terms with the loss. I have no words and quite frankly, words do too little to comfort but I am praying for peace - not only for the families affected but for the nation. May we see better Eids to come. Stay home, stay safe."







On Friday, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport less than a minute before landing.

As many as 97 people lost their lives in the wake of the tragedy, with survivors amounting to only two.