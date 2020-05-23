Angelina Jolie was eager to meet Brad Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2007

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt allegedly fell in love with each other while filming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in 2004. At the time, Pitt was still married to Aniston.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's divorce news came afloat in 2005. It was the time when Brangelina became the biggest thing Hollywood had ever witnessed.

Angelina, In a 2007 interview for Vogue, opened up on her relationship with Brad. The actress also addressed the elephant in the room and that was Brad's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

During an interview in 2006, when Jennifer was asked if she had ever met Angelina, the 'Friends' star had revealed, "It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself." When Angelina was posed the same question by Vogue, her initial answer was no.

"But... so... you asked if I have ever met Jennifer and I said no. I did, but it was not a proper meeting. We've, like, passed each other and said hi briefly, shook hands. But not a real sit-down-and-talk kind of meeting," the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star recalled.

Moreover, when quizzed if she would be okay with a "proper meeting" between the two in the near future, Angelina revealed, "That would be her decision, and I would welcome it."

Angelina and Jennifer did not meet each other. While Jennifer publicly reunited with her ex-husband for the first time since their divorce at the SAG Awards 2020, where they both won the Actor for their roles on 'The Morning Show'and 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' respectively.