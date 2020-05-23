Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt wedding: When actor broke down making a unique vow

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt once had their lives in pure marital bliss, after news of their divorce came afloat in 2005.

The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2000 and while other details about the ceremony have not been shared, a source at the time of the event revealed Brad had a breakdown at the nuptials.

In a Mirror UK report, it was reported that the ceremony began at sunset, followed by a gospel choir performance.

The choir sang a song from Blur's 1999 album 13 as the couple's wedding march took place. It was during the service that Brad reportedly broke down.



While saying their vows, which Brad and Jen had written themselves, the actor made a unique promise to always "split the difference on the thermostat."

In her response to his vows, Jen pledged to make his favourite banana milkshake.



After her unfortunate split with Brad, Jen said she has no regrets about getting married to Brad.

"I still feel so lucky to have experienced it. I wouldn’t know what I know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad,” she told Vanity Fair in the months after their split.