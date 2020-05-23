close
Fri May 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 23, 2020

Billie Eilish steps out in black shirt with two bikini clad women on the front

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 23, 2020

Billie Eilish looked dashing as she stepped out in baggy black clothing that seemed nondescript when in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 'Bad Guys' crooner seemed to be making a bit of a statement as there were two women in bikinis on the front of her shirt.

The Grammy winner, in January, was shamed when she posted a bikini photo from Hawaii where her body could barely be seen.

The singer appeared  with a skull mask on  Friday morning. She paired the shirt with shorts that had images of girls in pigtails and lingerie. And the beauty added high top sneakers as she made her way to her matte black Dodge.


