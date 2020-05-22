close
Fri May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
PIA passenger plane crashes in Karachi, casualties feared

Fri, May 22, 2020

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, on its way from Lahore to Karachi, crashed in the  vicinity of Jinnah International Airport on Friday, according to Civil Aviation Authority sources.

According to reports, the plane crashed at Jinnah Ground area near the airport.

It was reported that the plane was carrying more than 90 passengers and crashed just before landing at  the Karachi airport.

The plane reportedly developed a problem with its landing gear, which led to the unfornate accident.

Black smoke could be seen from afar at the crash site.

— This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in 

