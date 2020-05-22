Capturing Jennifer Aniston's iconic 1995 shot: Photographer looks back 25 years on

Jennifer Aniston shot to fame with her breakthrough role in Friends after which she swiftly became a household name.

In 1995, she worked with notable photographer Mark Seliger, who captured her in an iconic B&W portrait that stunned the world with its spell-bounding imagery.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Seliger talked about the experience of getting that perfect shot, 25 years on from when it debuted.

Jennifer Aniston is "a very down to earth, funny, easy person to work with," he said.



The cameraman added that he and Jen came up with the pose together, and rehearsed for it before Seliger captured what became one of his most famous photographs.

"That pose was something I’d worked out in a pre-light, and I thought it would keep it very organic and classic feeling. I wanted to have a sense of formality to it, and the pose just seemed to work out really well," he revealed, adding that Aniston's "brilliant" hairstylist Chris McMillan had styled the now-renowned Rachel cut "just right.



"We shot a lot of different pictures, but that one really seemed to be the great takeaway," Seliger added. "It was a breakout time for her, and [the photo] really showed her as this very open, strong person. I think it kind of captured who she was."

About his working equation with Jen, Seliger shared, "It’s so much about trust and connection, and that’s kind of who she is. If she doesn’t like something, she’s going to tell you; if she loves something, she’s going to sing your praises. We just have a good batting average. It’s a process of making interesting imagery and she’s particular, but very open to sharing her ideas. She’s always been like that. I’ve given her a lot of crazy ideas, and she’s always been open to trying, even though some of them don’t work out. She’s always there and very willing to go along with it."