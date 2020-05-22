Lori Loughlin to 'pay for the rest of her life' after stunning plea reversal in college scandal

Lori Loughlin shocked the world after pleading guilty in the college admission scandal on Thursday.



The Full House starlet said she is ready for imprisonment over the lawsuit, for being found guilty of paying bribes to get her daughters into college, prosecutors announced.

Amid the scandal, a close friend of Loughlin revealed she had "been to hell and back — and will pay for the rest of her life."

The person told Page Six that th e case has taken a huge personal toll on Loughlin.

“She’s the sweetest person, this has ruined her life forever, I feel like she’s already paid her dues at this point as this has been so stressful for her,” the pal said. “She’s been to hell and back. She’ll pay for this for the rest of her life."

The case has caused a strain between the actress and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli's relationship, which has led to great problems on the personal front.

The friend added, “I did feel at first that they should have pleaded guilty in the beginning, they’ve wasted a lot of money to get to the place where they are now.” But “I think she would have got more time if she had done that. I think with the pandemic, there was a thought just to get the case wrapped up quickly.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were said to have paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Neither girl was involved in the sport.