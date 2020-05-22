Drake opens up on contentious song branding Kylie Jenner a 'side piece'

Drake has spilled the beans on the controversial song that brands Kylie Jenner as a 'side piece.

An undisclosed song by the 'In My Feelings' singer recently went viral on social media, creating an uproar among everyone.

The track that was debuted on Instagram Live includes Kylie Jenner’s name too and gave a kind of shout out by calling her a ‘side piece.’ Yes, that’s right.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was used as a point of reference in the song in such a manner which did not go well with many for obvious reasons.

Drake has finally opened up on her entire matter through social media and revealed that he meant no disrespect for Kylie whom he terms as a ‘friend.’

The singer has stated that the song was recorded three years earlier and that it was scrapped later on. He added that the track should not have been played.

Drake and Kylie Jenner’s alleged on-off relationship has been in the news for quite some time. The two of them sparked off dating rumours last year too after reports about them spending quality time with each other took over the internet. This happened during the time when the Jenner had already called it quits with Travis Scott.