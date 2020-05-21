Jennifer Garner reacts to ex Ben Affleck's tumultuous relationship with Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner seems to be happy that the actor is moving forward

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have currently taken over the spotlight with their tumultuous romance.

And while they frequently make headlines over their PDA-filled outings, the Batman star’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner seems to be happy that the actor is moving forward in his life.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the former couple seem to have cordial ties as Garner is reportedly pleased to see Affleck in a “good and healthy place” with the Knives Out star.

An insider spilled to the outlet: “Although it's sad in a way to see him move on and be so happy, she is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life. That's what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids.”

The source added that Garner is “always polite and trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he's with the kids.”

Affleck and Garner parted ways back in 2015 but have kept their ties amicable for the sake of their children.

On the other hand, Armas and Affleck had first met on the sets of their film Deep Water in 2019 where played a married couple.