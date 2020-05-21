'Justice League': Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa celebrate release of 'Snyder Cut'

Superman actor Henry Cavill and Aquaman star Jason Momoa on Wednesday took to social media to celebrate the release of Zack Snyder's version of "Justice League".

Snyder oversaw the filming of the “Justice League” which brought together DC Comics heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and others. The director had put together a cut of the movie before he stepped aside to deal with a family tragedy.

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon took over in post-production to oversee reshoots and complete editing.

"Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year!" Cavill wrote as he shared the cut's poster.

"Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win-win. So, be nice to each other. Big congratulations to you, Mr. Snyder!"

In the comments, his co-star Momoa wrote, "Love u bro excited for the world to see", before sharing a post on his own Instagram page.

"Finally it’s happening. your welcome (sic). justice served. all my aloha to everyone who made this happen. all the fans. we love you. ALOHA," he added.