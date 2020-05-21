Kunal Kemmu on hygiene lessons mostly taken for granted

Kunal Kemmu spills the beans on hygiene lessons mostly taken for granted. Photo: Exchange4media

Kunal Kemmu seems to be spending his time in quarantine with his daughter Inaaya. The pair features on Kunal’s Instagram listening to music and playing games to their hearts content.

However, this does not mean everything is hunky-dory in the Kemmu household. During a recent interview the actor admitted raising a child during these times is no easy feat.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Kunal admits these hygiene practices are slowly becoming second nature to him. "We have become more mindful of her surroundings, and have been ensuring that everything that is frequently touched is sanitised, particularly Inaaya's toys. We are keeping a constant check on her, and making sure that everybody washes their hands, often.”

He concluded by saying, "Basic hygiene is taken for granted. We should learn from this episode. It is during times like these that one understands how much love people have for each other."