Jennifer Aniston wants Brad Pitt to clarify his position regarding Alia Shawkat

Hollywood's dynamic lady Jennifer Aniston has reportedly warned Brad Pitt to make his mind up and stop being flaky.

The 51-year-old former 'Friends' star seems to get frustrated with the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's indecision about their friendship and wants to know where she stands with Alia Shawkat in the picture.

Aniston has been getting closer to Pitt over the past 12 months but it is alleged that the actor seems to reluctant about resume new journey.

Pitt, 56, left Aniston in 2005 when he hooked up with Angelina Jolie on the set of 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'.

Since his marriage to Angelina fell apart in 2016, his friendship with Jennifer has been rekindled culminating in the happy scenes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the beginning of the year, when they had a smiley reunion backstage.

As their relationship has dabbled with romance, Brad has also been entertaining actress Alia Shawkat, on a purely platonic basis, according to the 'Fight Club' star..

Heatworld has reported that this friendship is becoming a bug bear for Jen and she wants some clarification as to where she stands with her former beau.

The 'Morning Show' star has apparently warned him to 'make his mind up' and stop being so "flaky and indecisive" about his intentions with Jennifer.

It has been reported that one day Brad is giving her plenty of attention and the next he is barely in touch with his ex-wife.

As per reports, Jennifer won’t consider a relationship with Brad “until he stops being so flaky and indecisive”.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt insists that he and Alia are just friends, but there’s been loads of rumours that she’s been staying at his place and hanging out with him non-stop.

The actor has still been contacting his ex-wife and acting like nothing’s going on between him and Alia.



