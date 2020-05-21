Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zara following in parents' footprints

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie won fans' hearts with their adventurous ways and philanthropic efforts during their 12-year relationship.

Jolie, who divorced Pitt in 2016, reportedly adopted six-month-old Ethiopia-born Zahara in 2005, following the adoption of her eldest child, Maddox.



In addition to Zahara, Pitt and Jolie are parents to Maddox, Shiloh, Pax, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Zahara appears to be paving a way for herself in multiple industries all on her own. She is following in her famous parents' footsteps.

Zahara snagged her first big role in 2016 as she voiced a panda named Meng Meng in 'Kung Fu Panda 3'. Her famous mom was also in the film, voicing a tiger named Master Tigress, while Knox and Shiloh voiced Ku Ku and Shuai Shuai, respectively.

After testing the waters with one trade, Zahara tried her hand at another skill — jewelry making. At the 2019 premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', she quietly debuted a few pieces from her collection.

As per reports, Angelina, at the event, was seen wearing a 50-carat diamond scorpion brooch that was designed by the celeb kid in collaboration with the jeweler, Robert Procop.

Zahara also wore a set of earrings, bracelet, and a ring from her line, the Zahara Collection, at the premiere.

She has made her parents proud with her exceptional talent she showed off at different occasions.