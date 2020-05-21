Dwayne Johnson mourns former wrestler Shad Gaspard's death

Dwayne Johnson has mourned the tragic death of former wrestler Shad Gaspard, who was found dead on a beach on Wednesday.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has sent his condolences to Gaspard's family through an Instagram post. He talked about how the former wrestler saved his son's life.

The WWE superstar had gone missing near the Venice Beach a few days back after being swept off by a strong current. As per reports, the braveheart instructed the lifeguards to save his 10-year old son first during the tide. They were able to save Gaspard’s son but unfortunately could not save the former wrestler.

Gaspard had apparently drowned in the waters by then. Gaspard’s lifeless body was finally found on Wednesday a small distance from where the incident occurred.

Dwayne Johnson has shared an emotional note by sending his condolences to Gaspard’s family members. Here’s what the retired wrestler writes, “This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son.”







