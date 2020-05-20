Miley Cyrus debuts new 'Pixie Mullet' haircut done by Her Mom

Miley Cyrus is one of the celebrities who has been having fun during the lockdown. The singer having good time at home with her mom .

Like others, who have been impatient and waiting for salons to reopen, Cyrus started her at-home hair experiments little by little. In April, she trimmed her own bangs and described the process during an episode of her Instagram Live talk show 'Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus.'

Since the singer couldn't visit her hairstylist due to stay at home mandates, her mom chopped her hair into an edgy "pixie mullet" with some help from pro Sally Hershberger .



One month later, Cyrus graduated from subtle trims to giving herself an entirely new haircut.



With a little help from her mom Tish Cyrus, the singer's shaggy mullet is now a "pixie mullet." To make sure they didn't mess up, they reached out to Cyrus's hairstylist Sally Hershberger to walk Tish through the haircut over FaceTime.

The singer's new length hits just below the ears and is heavily layered. A set of choppy baby bangs round out the cut.







