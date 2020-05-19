Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim on heartbreaking divorce from Pankaj Kapur: He moved on

Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim is a famous actress of her time who touched great heights of fame.

However, she could not find a lot of success in her marital life, as all her three marriages sadly ended in divorce.

Talking to Pinkvilla about filing for divorce from Pankaj Kapur, with whom she shares Shahid Kapoor, Azim said, “I would like to say that I didn’t decide to separate. It’s a fact. He moved on and it was a difficult thing for me to stomach but he also had his reasons. We had been friends for a long time. I think I was 15 years old when I became friends with him. He had very good reasons and I understood it. When there’s a break-up, which is called divorce, it is painful for both. There was a lot of friendship and attachment but there was heartbreak. It’s alright. He’s very well settled with his family today and I wish him well.”

The actress added, “After that, I had my own journey which was all about picking myself up and I had my friends and family to support. I had my cousins and my guru Pt. Birju Maharaj. But most of all, I had Shahid. He gave me an insurmountable belief in life. I was young so I was able to do it again. It took time though, it took me about a couple of years, but then I was fine.”

Azim also shared how Shahid badly longed for a sibling and was over the moon when Ishaan Khatter was born.

“It was Shahid who wanted me to have a child again. He was 14 and we (she and Rajesh Khatter) were well settled with our lives. I was happily working and the thought of having a baby again never crossed my mind. But Shahid specifically wanted a brother. I have my own brother so I knew what he meant. You can get married and have partners but your brother is the only one with your DNA after your parents aren’t there with you. So I remember I wanted a girl and I couldn’t have promised Shahid a brother. But my doctor, after Ishaan was born, didn’t congratulate us first. She said, ‘Congratulations to Shahid. He’s got his baby brother,'" she said.