Matthew Perry rejoins dating app after split with girlfriend Molly Hurwitz?

Matthew Perry is back to finding love online as he rejoined dating app Raya recently, after his breakup with girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

The former couple's split was confirmed by an insider to Us Weekly, which revealed that the Friends alum is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again.”

The source added that Perry had earlier deleted his account after he started going out with Hurwitz, nearly two years ago.

Speaking about their relationship, a source had stated that while Hurwitz is not dating the actor for fame, she was enjoying the attention she was getting because of the relationship.

The insider also mentioned that this was not the first time the talent manager was dating a Hollywood celebrity.



“The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry,” the source said.



Meanwhile, a different source added that Perry's Friends co-star Courteney Cox wanted the two to hit it off as they wanted him to settle down for good.

The former flames enjoyed each other's company reportedly, and Hurwitz was a good influence on the actor who had struggled with addiction in the past.