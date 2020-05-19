Ariana Grande has shut down Tekashi 6ix9ine’s claims that she ‘paid’ for her single 'Stuck With U' to make it number one.

The rapper had angrily accused the charts of being ‘corrupt’ and of bulk-buying Ariana’s song with Justin Bieber – the proceeds of which go to coronavirus relief charities.

Teksashi – whose post-prison song Goobi came in at number three – suggested Billboard could be ‘manipulating’ the singles charts. Well, Ariana wasn’t having any of that.

The 26-year-old celebrated her third consecutive number one on Instagram – before hitting out at Tekashi in a lengthy post. She wrote: ‘I promise I couldn’t ask for another thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)…my fans bought the song.’







