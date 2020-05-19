Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara expecting their first child

Hollywood celebrities have been spending quality time with their loved ones during lockdown as their jam-packed schedules refrained them from doing so in the past.

For the last few months, many showbiz stars including Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid have been in news as they are welcoming motherhood with their respective partners, Joe Jonas and Zayn Malik.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who are all set to embrace parenthood, have also joined the list.

According to reports, Rooney is pregnant and will be welcoming her first child with Joaquin in 2020. Her recent paparazzi photos saw Mara wearing baggy clothes to hide her baby bump, a technique that was used by Sophie when her pregnancy news first spread across media.

Currently, Joaquin and Rooney are quietly quarantining in their LA home. It is yet to be confirmed by the couple, who got engaged in May 2019.

Joaquin, 45, and Rooney, 35, met on the sets of 'Her', latter they starred in 'Mary Magdalene'. It was after their second film together that romance sparked .

Phoenix was recently ruling the award season with his numerous Best Actor wins for Joker, he had his ladylove to accompany and cheer him on.