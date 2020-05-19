Adam Sandler to star in Netflix film 'Hustle'

Adam Sandler will mesmerise fans with his performance in LeBron James' movie 'Hustle' on Netflix.

Netflix and Adam Sandler have teamed up for 'Hustle' from 'We the Animals' director Jeremiah Zagar.

It marks Zagar’s biggest project since directing 2018’s coming-of-age drama 'We the Animals', which put him on several studios' radars.

Taylor Materne and Will Fetters have penned the script for the film.

Sandler plays an American basketball scout who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the US to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Legendary originally landed the pitch from Materne, Roth/Kirschenbaum and Springhill in 2018. Netflix acquired the rights from Legendary and quickly pitched it to Sandler as a starring vehicle.

It is still unknown when production will get underway as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rattle the world.



Sandler recently received the best reviews of his career for his 2019 dark comedy “Uncut Gems,” which also earned him a Spirit Award. Sandler has been taking his time in finding his next project and weighing several options. Sources say he may shoot another movie before “Hustle,” if the right opportunity presents itself.