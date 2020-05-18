close
Mon May 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
May 18, 2020

Yasir Shah welcomes another baby

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, May 18, 2020

Cricket star  Yasir Shah on Monday  announced that he has been blessed with  another baby.

 Taking to Twitter, the leg-spinner shared a photo of his baby with a caption that read: "Alhamdulillah Allha blessed me another little angle".

Fellow cricketers Ahamad Shahzad, Umar Gul, Imran Khan and hundreds of fans congratulated Yasir Shah over the arrival of baby.

Latest News

More From Sports