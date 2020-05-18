Yasir Shah welcomes another baby

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cricket star Yasir Shah on Monday announced that he has been blessed with another baby.
Taking to Twitter, the leg-spinner shared a photo of his baby with a caption that read: "Alhamdulillah Allha blessed me another little angle".
Fellow cricketers Ahamad Shahzad, Umar Gul, Imran Khan and hundreds of fans congratulated Yasir Shah over the arrival of baby.