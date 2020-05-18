PM Imran to launch Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme today for unemployed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme on Monday to benefit those who lost employment as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the PM's Corona Relief Fund, Rs3 billion have been raised so far and the government will give a subsidy of Rs3 on every rupee collected, the PM Office said.

Disbursement of the fund will be carried out in a most transparent manner and the details will be shared with public, said the office.

PM Imran had launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme after the government imposed a countrywide lockdown. The prime minister had said that the aim of the programme was to ensure the daily wage earners and the poor were provided relief during the lockdown.



The Rs144bn programme aims to provide Rs12,000 to 12 million families (72 million individuals). Programme Incharge Dr Sania Nishtar and the PTI government has said that it is the largest social protection initiative in the history of Pakistan.