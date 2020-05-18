Folk singer Nawaz Fareed Sanwal dies in road accident

close
Mon May 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 18, 2020
Saraiki folk singer Nawaz Fareed Sanwal dies in road mishap

Saraiki folk singer Nawaz Fareed Sanwal died in a road accident near Hyderabad, according to family sources.

Geo News citing family sources reported that the singer was en route to Karachi from Bahawalpur via motorcycle as the public transport is shut due to coronavirus pandemic.

He sustained injuries in the road accident near toll plaza and was rushed to Hyderabad where the singer succumbed to wounds.

Sanwal was resident of Ahmedpur Sharqia (Ahmedpur East) in Bahawalpur and used to sing Saraiki folk songs.

