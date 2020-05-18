Liam Hemsworth, his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and brother Chris enjoy a surf together

Liam Hemsworth, his bikini-clad model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and older brother Chris have been seen enjoying a surf together in Byron Bay.



The Hollywood megastars do not seem to spend the lockdown stuck indoors like others and are instead staying as active as ever.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, and Gabriella, 23, went public with their romance in January, and have been hunkering down together in Victoria amid the Covid-19 crisis.



Gabriella Brooks, who Joined the family reunion, cheered on the boys as they caught waves on their boards.



In March, the actor was seen hitting the beach at Phillip Island for a solo surf session.

That same month, US Weekly reported that Liam felt more at ease with Gabriella than he did with his ex-wife, pop star Miley Cyrus.



