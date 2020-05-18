close
Mon May 18, 2020
Entertainment

May 18, 2020

Liam Hemsworth, his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and brother Chris enjoy a surf together

 Liam Hemsworth, his bikini-clad model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and older brother Chris have been seen enjoying a surf together in Byron Bay.

The Hollywood megastars  do not seem to  spend the lockdown stuck indoors like others and are instead staying as active as ever.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, and Gabriella, 23, went public with their romance in January, and have been hunkering down together in Victoria amid the Covid-19 crisis.

 Gabriella Brooks, who Joined the family reunion, cheered on the boys as they caught waves on their boards.

In March, the actor was seen hitting the beach at Phillip Island for a solo surf session.

That same month, US Weekly reported that Liam felt more at ease with Gabriella than he did with his ex-wife, pop star Miley Cyrus.


