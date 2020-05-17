Jennifer Aniston is holding on to the ring given by Brad Pitt in 1999

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted their ways almost 15 years ago, but the "Friends" actress is still reportedly holding on to the ring which "Once Upon A Time In A Hollywood" star.



The duo sparked rumours of their romantic reunion during an award ceremony last year.

The actors have not confirmed or denied the rumors regarding their relationship status but a latest report in Cheat Sheet has fueled the speculations further.

According to the portal, Jennifer Aniston still wears the ring which Brad gave her on their engagement in 1999.

The report said that the "Friends" star was even spotted wearing the similar ring at the Golden Globes 2020 where their reunion happened.

The couple remained married for five years before parting their ways. Brad Pitt went on to marry Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

After his split with Angelina, the actor is reportedly dating Jennier Aniston again.

But source close to the actors deny the rumours about the duo getting romantically involved