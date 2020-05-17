Hailey Baldwin says her first few months of marriage with Justin Bieber were ‘guilt-ridden’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have taken over the internet since the past couple of days with back-to-back updates about their love life.

And now the supermodel is back with some startling details into her marital life with the Yummy singer, detailing her struggle during the first few months after tying the knot.

The 23-year-old during an interview with Hillsong’s YouTube channel, revealed that she had to deal with a considerable amount of guilt in her life.

“I put extra guilt on myself to be this good girl, to fill this role of being like this goody two-shoes good girl, and what I learned leading up to being married is it's just not realistic. We all wish there were things we had never done, and we all wish there were decisions we didn't make and mistakes we didn't make,” she said.

“But what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and bad decision that I made and everything that I was making myself feel guilty for lead to me being married and me being a wife.”

“But I think in the beginning, especially for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn't done this,” she went on to say.

“I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it's just A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we've done but it doesn't have to define who we are, and it didn't have to define me in my relationship,” she added.