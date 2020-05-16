Atiqa Odho thinks Bilal Abbas, Yumna Zaidi to become stars like Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan

Atiqa Odho thinks Bilal Abbas and Yumna Zaidi are going to become superstars like Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.

The senior Pakistani actress showered praises on Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi and called them the next "big thing" after Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in her latest social media post.

Taking to her Twitter account, Atiqa, who played the mother of Fawad Khan in famous drama serial Humsafar, said, "I believe these two cutie pies @bilalabbas_khan & @yumnazaidiofficial are the next best thing after @fawadkhan81 & @mahirahkhan of #Hamsafar. They are the new star couple for sure! Would you all agree with me?"

Atiqa has played a key role in a drama serial for a private television channel which also features Bilal and Yumna Zaidi.



