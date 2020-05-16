Sunny Kaushal is in no mood of ‘coming out of the lockdown with a new skill’. Photo: News18

Sunny Kaushal has been chilling at home during his time in lockdown and admits that he sees no benefit in “coming out of the lockdown with a new skill” because “I’m not forcing myself to be productive. I began doing sneaker painting but I outgrew it. Just because somebody else is doing something to keep them busy doesn’t imply that you need to do the same. There are days when I lie down on my bed for hours.”

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor did admit however, that the one thing he is indulging in during this time is one-on-one bonding with his brother Vicky Kaushal in the kitchen.

“We’re forced to spend 24 hours together. Even if we’re in different rooms, the interactions are more than ever. He would never be comfortable with me cutting his hair. But now he wants me to give him a haircut,” he said.

He also added, “We’re also cooking together. He’s somebody who would otherwise never step inside the kitchen. But now he makes his own eggs (laughs).”

Before signing off he stressed upon the importance of keeping oneself updated and armed with correct information to combat the effects of excessive stress during these uncertain times, “given the circumstances, it’s natural to feel scared but I don’t panic because I try to keep myself educated. Once you start panicking, you begin to believe every rumour that you read. It’s important to verify even if there’s slightest doubt about what you read.”

“Education plays a very important role. There’s a lot of information that is put out by the WHO and our government to make people aware and how to combat the virus. The only way to not panic is to imbibe that information and follow the measures put out by them.”