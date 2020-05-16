Get a glimpse inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's $20mn LA home

Nick and Priyanka Chopra live only a stone’s throw away from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s home

Globally sought-after couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the internet by storm after they got their hands on a luxe LA mansion last year.

The $20million splendor located in Encino, within Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley is only a stone’s throw away from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s $14million abode.

Currently the power couple is housing a few of their relatives in their deluxe home during the lockdown, relishing the breathtaking views and the pleasantness of the home.

Spanning over three acres, the home overlooks the hills and boasts of a swimming pool with the indoor area featuring double height ceilings.

Amongst other things, Nick and Priyanka’s house also has a two-lane bowling alley, a wet bar, a mirror-walled gymnasium, a movie theatre, an indoor basketball court and a games room.

