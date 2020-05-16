Saif Ali Khan on his longstanding tiff with Salman Khan

Salman and Saif Ali Khan's cordial ties turned sour as differences arose between the two megastars

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan had been once been the talk of town over the close bond they shared.

However, their cordial ties soon turned sour as differences arose between the two megastars. While the reason for their rift has largely remained secret for the world, the Tanhaji actor has in the past spilled the beans on his equation with Salman.

In an unearthed interview, Saif was quoted as saying: "Over time, there have been some differences that have come up, which he and I best know about and that will always remain between him and me only. He is someone I have worked with, spent a lot of time with and he is someone I greatly admire as a brother. And that will never change."

Later in 2015, Salman had extended an olive branch by inviting Saif to his Bajrangi Bhaijan screening which also featured his wife Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. Asked if Bebo was the reason he was given an invite, Saif replied: "I hope not. Salman, I know, would not do anything just for the sake of it. I have known him longer than I have known Kareena."

"So I would hope that our equation is not dependent on her and I felt very nice about it. I have always had the highest respect and love for Salman. I hadn't spoken to him for the longest time and was very happy to hear from him,” he added.